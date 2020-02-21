"You got the Belinda cattle!" Babo and Lupillo are photographed together!

Babo, vocalist of the Santa Cartel, a few days ago dedicated a tender message to Belinda through social networks, and is now photographed next to Lupillo Rivera, is it that she is being compared with him to attract the singer's attention?

Through his Instagram account, the singer shared with his almost 5 million followers a photograph in which he poses together with “El Toro del Corrido”, both dressed in black.

In his post he added:

"Courage crime."

His photo caused controversy among his fans, who commented that only Belinda was missing with them, while others asked them to do a duet.