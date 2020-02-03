You don't get bored on vacation! 10 movies and Christmas series on Netflix that you are going to love

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The holiday parties are just around the corner and here we share the best Christmas movies and series that you can watch on Netflix:

Christmas Wedding planner

The life of a wedding planner takes an unexpected turn when a handsome private investigator appears with the mission of ruining one of his most important works.

Klaus

A dreamer postman makes a deal with a fantastic toy maker to bring happiness to the most miserable people in the world. Jo, jo, jo! Don't let the spoilers know!

Angela

On Christmas Eve, Angela has an extraordinary idea when she goes to church with her family. A moving story based on the story of Frank McCount.

The outrage about the blasphemous Netflix show is exactly what Netflix wants. It’s free marketing. If you were fooled into watching it, that’s your own fault. Also, why not go an enjoy a good Netflix Christmas show. Such as "Angela’s Christmas." It's great and the kids love it. pic.twitter.com/Wm3mmjyYZP – Coach Smith (@AVCoachSmith) December 13, 2019

Christmas in Africa

Kate goes from second honeymoon to Africa, but without a husband. It doesn't matter: there are elephants, giraffes, zebras, lots of alcohol and a pilot who looks like Indiana Jones.

The Christmas chronicles

A teenager and his sister cause an accident that destroys the sled, so they must work all night to save Christmas with the help of Santa himself.

Being a big fan of Christmas movies I feel a duty to report that on November 22 premieres on Netflix The Christmas Chronicles, one about some kids who want to discover Santa Claus and end up living with him and his elves. Who is Santa? Kurt Russell pic.twitter.com/2nObwD0Akg – Nicolás Mancini (@NicoMancine) October 24, 2018

A Christmas prince

A young journalist has a new assignment: travel to keep the scoop of a handsome prince who is about to be king. Christmas arrived early.

Princess Exchange

A Chicago confectioner and a future princess discover that they look like twins, so they devise a Christmas plan to exchange places.

I just saw the exchange of princesses on netflix and I don't know if I liked it because it's the same as a twin game and it's my fav movie or because I cried with the end because my love heart exploded, existential doubts pic.twitter.com/yaFrDvFZz2 – julieta (@suarezweakness) November 29, 2018

The new Cinderella: A Christmas wish

Under the yoke of her vain stepmother and cruel step-sisters, an aspiring singer must work like an elf until she finds her own Christmas miracle.

Nailed It! Happy Holidays!

Bakers pay homage to A Christmas Tale with cookie ghosts to decorate cupcakes and a spooky comic bust of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Sugar Rush: Christmas Delights

Horrible but delicious sweaters, drunk cupcakes and other desserts for a merry Christmas.

You may also be interested: Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo returns to Netflix, this is the release date of Narcos 2