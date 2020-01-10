“You didn't give one, you don't know how to drive!”: Producer explodes against Rebecca de Alba (VIDEO)

Share it:

The producer of the series "Hair Empire" on YouTube, Daniel Urquiza, exploded against Rebecca de Alba because according to the businessman, the famous did not give one in the recording for which he hired her:

“Talking about Rebecca de Alba's topic as an entrepreneur, I felt disappointed because she really broke a contract”.

According to Urquiza, Rebecca de Alba was hired to host the second season of Hair Empire, but the recording did not turn out as the producer expected.

She made the mention that we have hidden microphones and cameras and it is not like that … for which Mrs. Adela Micha, Rebecca de Alba, Monica Noguera was hired to conduct a reality show. A reality means that it is the daily life of a person, in this case a server ”.

Urquiza's response comes after the interview that Rebecca de Alba and Susana Zabaleta provided for Adela Micha in her YouTube program ‘La Saga’.

Also known as ‘King of Extensions’, he also took the opportunity to send a message to Susana Zabaleta:

“By the way Susana, hairs are the ones here, but I'm an extensionist and I dedicate myself to putting hair, ok? so you learn a little more. ”

Daniel Urquiza finished his video ensuring that Rebecca de Alba is NOT a conductor:

The contract was from 7 to 10 at night, but as you did not give one or have no idea how to drive a reality because yes, this lasted until late at night, because you do not know how to drive, because you did not give one, so … And I give them the reliable proof of what it is to be a driver and what it is to be a clown… My money completely in the trash. ”

