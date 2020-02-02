“You deserve to be this fucked up”: Frida Sofía responds to a disabled publicist

After Freedom Ojeda, publirrelacionista with disability, will reveal that Frida Sofia he assaulted her after making a comment about his mother; The singer sent him a message saying, "You deserve everything that happened to you."

In his Instagram stories, Ojeda She shared the message that, according to her, Alejandra Guzmán's daughter sent her through "her other account."

“(…) Now yes, you fuck your fucking mother, you and all the rats that have taken advantage of me. You deserve everything that has happened to you in this life and you deserve to be screwed, ”he wrote Frida Sofia.

Besides, he warned her not to mess with her again; "Leave my name far, far from your snout," he added.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Beach heat! With a daring bikini, Aleida Núñez celebrates 2 million followers on Instagram