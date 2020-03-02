"You can't take it!": What you didn't see from Real Madrid – Barcelona and that outrages the networks

Real Madrid regained the leadership of LaLiga Santander against FC Barcelona (2-0) thanks to the Vinicius cheek award, the best of a Classic that measured styles to end up rewarding vertigo and maximum delivery of Zinedine Zidane players, who were resurrected after being saved in the first act by Thibaut Courtois and ended up in ecstasy with the second goal of Mariano.

The Madrid achieved for the first time since 1974 settle their two league games against Barcelona for a season without conceding any goal, a situation that had not been achieved since the 1974-75 campaign when the white team won at Santiago Bernabéu 1-0 and tied at Camp Nou to zero.

The match was the center of attention of almost everyone. It could be seen live in more than 180 countries Around the globe. A total of 210 channels They could see one of the most attractive matches that exist in the world of football. The audience exceeded 650 million people, although the schedule (21:00 in Spain) hurt many countries in Asia. In the United States and the rest of America the game was played during the afternoon, but in Australia it was 7 in the morning.

The person in charge of the broadcast was Movistar + and as usual in the 'Classics', it was possible to see all kinds of details, both in the image and in the sound. So much so that, throughout the meeting, fans who had the sound of Movistar + and not of Carousel Deportivo, could hear how a helicopter flew over the Bernabéu with a built-in camera.

They gave a touch of spectacularity when listening to this helicopter during much of the game, something that many users complained about in the networks. "Is very annoying listen to the helicopter's engine and propellers with the sound of the broadcast, "some users said on Twitter. Others complained that the aircraft was heard more than the commentators."The helicopter that sounds is going to score"ironized another.

These are some of the comments: