You can't miss this MOMENTAZO of the Jonas Brothers imitating the Kardashian

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We declare ourselves very fans from the sense of humor of the Hermanos Jonas, Seriously. When they represented their particular version of the intro of 'Friends' we were amazed, but it is that with the last thing they have done they have been crowned. Apparently, the brothers are very, very fans of the Kardashian, and they have shown it to us in the best way, imitating them. For the record, it is not the first time, remember Kim's inn naked and smeared in oil? As Nick wanted to do it too, the result was a photon for the memory that we are going to leave you here. But going to the topic at hand, the brothers have decided recreate your way one of the most remembered moments of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and we can not stop watching the video in loop while we die of laughter. You have to see it because it will make your day.

Many, many years ago of this (you just have to look at the 'look' that they carry), but the original scene is as follows: during a arguedn, Kim repeatedly beats her sister Khloé with a bag (branded, of course), while telling him not to be rude. "Don't be f ****** rude!" Kim shouts repeatedly. But as a picture is worth a thousand words, here is a small video that shows what happened.

The Jonas Brothers imitate the Kardashian on Instagram and we can't stop watching the video

This 'momentazo' has been the subject of many imitations in social networks, but our favorite is that of Hermanos Jonas. In the video, Joe plays Kim, while Khloé's role is represented by Nick. Can we be more fans of this? No, we can not.

Of course this has not gone unnoticed by the protagonists of this whole story, who have not been able to resist comment on post. "OMGGG," Kim wrote. "You've nailed it," Khloé commented. And we couldn't agree more.

