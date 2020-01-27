You can tell !: Sherlyn sports her pregnancy belly (PHOTO)

Share it:

The actress Sherlyn He shared a few weeks ago the news that he is waiting for his first child, so he received multiple congratulations in the middle of the show.

Sherlyn He has said on several occasions that he is excited about becoming a mother and has even asked not to be labeled as ‘single mother’ because he disagrees with them.

The 34 year old He received the year fully and even shared a tender photo where the progress of Your pregnancy reflected in your belly.

The Photography He was shared with a message where he said he looks forward to the arrival of the love of his life in this world: your baby.

“Thank you wonderful 2019, I say goodbye with gratitude and love, you were a year in which I enjoyed, loved, traveled, worked on projects; I learned, I let go, I fell, I got up, I laughed until my belly hurt, I was with my family, I valued them, I valued myself, I made new friends, I kept those I had, I cried very little, I kept silent to listen to me, I fall in love … with me, ”he said.

“I grew up and was ready to make the best decision of my life: to become a mom and today I receive you 2020 the year in which I will see the eyes of the love of my life, my baby who turns # 18 weeks living and beating in love more Unconditional world # our baby, ”he said through the message.

The picture of Sherlyn pregnant She shows her more beautiful than ever, in a green dress and with her hair blowing in the wind by the sea breeze. So far he has received more than 103 thousand ‘likes’.

