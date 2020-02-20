You can play Cyberpunk 2077 on low-end computers since launch

Share it:

At the time it was announced that Cyberpunk 2077 It would be part of the Google Stadia catalog from day one, but if you don't like the need to buy the game in that store, you may want to do it in GOG or Steam, even if you have a low-end team that is unable to run the new one. Polish work.

Today it has been announced that since the launch the game will be available in the GeForce Now catalog, the Nvidia streaming game service that allows you to run a large collection of video games on very modest computers for free or by paying a monthly subscription if we want advantages how to activate RTX technology or access longer gaming sessions.

At the moment the options to subscribe to GeForce Now go through a free model that offers sessions of one hour (which means you have to close the program and re-enter every hour) and a payment model that is now 5 , € 49 per month although it will rise in the future (from Nvidia they do not believe that it goes up more than double).

With a decent connection you could play Cyberpunk 2077 from beginning to end without too many problems since the latency of the service does not seem to be incompatible with games that do not require total precision to be enjoyed. Of course, the game you have to buy it, but you can already do it on Steam or GOG if in the future you plan to acquire a more powerful PC and do not want to limit yourself to having the game in Stadia where you cannot install the game locally.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the future PC games that will be compatible with ray tracing and therefore the payment option of GeForce Now is also interesting, especially because three free months are offered in which it gives time to give it a couple of laps to the game.