You can now watch the first 8 minutes of 'Sonic' for free

When it opened in theaters last February, Sonic dominated the world box office on its first weekend with more than 111 million raised worldwide. Now, with the rooms closed in half the world, Paramount has decided to bring forward the launch of the domestic service and it is now available for purchase. Also the open view of his first eight minutes.

It has been Fandango who has given fans of this animated film the possibility of seeing the beginning, as you can see below:

As these first minutes show, it all starts with baby Sonic who already conquered the world in one of the trailers. In the video you can see the protagonist (who gives voice Ben schwartz in the original version) returning to his childhood to an alien planet and accompanied by the guardian Longclaw. his speed It will make you end up in a quiet little town in Green Hills, Montana, where you will spend the rest of the action together with the police officer (James Marsden) trying to defend the planet from the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Jeff Fowler He has been in charge of directing this adaptation of the video game that was delayed last year due to the redesign after the Internet was primed in the style of the first Sonic that appeared in the first trailer. With a fresh and fun touch, the film has finally managed to find a place in our hearts.