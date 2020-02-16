You can now "rickrollear" your friends in Fortnite

Share it:

A new emote has arrived at the Fortnite store, and is based on one of the most famous memes and trolleys of the Internet era: the "Rickrolling".

Epic really "rolled" his fans last night when he announced his new emote on Twitter. As you can see under this paragraph, the tweet seemed to point to the video of a bear, but when you clicked on it, you found Fishstick and Polar Patroller dancing Rick Astley's song "Never Gonna Give You Up."

If you're not familiar with what rickrolling is (it's 2020, where have you been?), It's a joke in which someone uses a camouflaged link to fool the one who clicks on it. Once it opened, it ended up being Astley's video clip and his iconic dance.

The emote of Rickroll is now available at the Fortnite accessory store at a price of 500 paVos, equivalent to about € 5. Epic lately was refraining from including popular dances in the game because he had had several previous cases in which he had been denounced for infringing copyright.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Carlton Banks in The Prince of Bel-Air, was the most famous example of a complaint against Epic Games, although for the moment his complaint has not prospered.

Until January 2020, four major complaints were processed for infringing copyright. Most have been paralyzed by not being clear if the dances can be considered intellectual property.

However, Epic has avoided bringing popular dances to the game, at least at the pace he previously established. It is not clear if Epic has licensed his new emote Rickroll or if he is trying his luck once again. Either way, if you are interested, it would be better to buy it now before it leaves.