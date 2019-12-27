You can now read the entire Joker script online

Share it:

The script Todd Phillips and Scott Silver wrote for Joker It is now in the public domain and you can read it at any time to review each of the scenes in the story starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The director spoke with Deadline on the occasion of the publication of the script addressing the reactions that have attracted most attention in relation to one of the phrases contained therein.

"I think that several things in the film have managed to connect with people and one of those things that I have really noticed that they have penetrated is an idea that Arthur writes in his notebook: 'The worst part of a mental disorder is that people expect you to behave as if you didn't have it. ' That remained in many people who suffer from some mental condition and saw a little of themselves in the movie, or in Arthur, or in their experiences. Many people have written me emails or messages on Instagram saying 'That phrase is exactly how I feel'".

