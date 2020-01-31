You can now have your Baby Yoda … in real size!

Share it:

We have the best Baby Yoda memes in 'The Mandalorian'.

These Baby Yoda t-shirts are going to be your next purchase at Primark.

It is tiny (measures a few centimeters), has a most adorable face and communicates through 'screams'. Three characteristics that have made Baby yoda the sensation of social networks, where you have surely seen the photo of this creature countless times with its broth and blanket. And it is not necessary to be a big fan of 'The Mandalorian' (In fact, it has not yet officially arrived in Spain) to adore this cute character, so we understand perfectly that you have felt true desires to buy this doll inspired by him that Disney took out a few weeks ago. Well, we have found another one, but this one is for real fans. It is a real size replica.

Not to mention its price: 330 euros approximately. Cheap, cheap … it is not. But please, isn't it worth spending that money and in exchange for having this cute little doll look at us with those cute little eyes? Created between Collect Sideshow, Legacy Effects and Disney, it is so highly realistic that we are hallucinating.

This is the most realistic Baby Yoda doll

Measure 41 centimeters, comes on a small black podium and has a small silver ball in the hand belonging to one of the levers of the command ship. Yes, those that steals to play.

Sideshow

Eye, because they have also put the head fluff (and of course, he wears his famous brown robe). Come on, he doesn't lack anything. It is not yet available for sale, but it will be available between August and October 2020. Of course, it can already be reserved. Run or run out of it! Then don't say we haven't warned you.