You can now get an alternative look for the protagonist of Doom Eternal

If you like to keep up with everything that happens in the DOOM franchise and actively participate with your community, you are losing money. Well, no money, but Slayer points that, among other awards, can give you access to the Slayer aspect of the 25th anniversary for Eternal DOOM.

If you are not members of the Slayer Club all you have to do is sasapland up here to start accumulating points by reading articles, participating in the surveys, visiting the forum, sending illustrations or participating in other ways with the franchise community.

Upon reaching the last level you will receive the appearance of the DOOM Slayer in gray color for use in the new software id game dated March 20, 2020, date assasaplanded after canceling its initial release, planned for last month.

Everything you need to know about this club, its operation, its points and rewards system can be found in the official guide.