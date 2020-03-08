You can now access the complete Netflix catalog thanks to these secret codes

Share it:

Since Netflix arrived in our homes, watching movies, series and documentaries was much more comfortable and accessible. However, you will have observed that, despite having a catalog of more than 6,000 titles, we can barely access 10% and we have the constant feeling that "the same thing always appears to us" in the beginning. How to solve this problem? Today we tell you a simple trick for it.

These options that appear to us are influenced by our previous choices or by the profiles that make up the account. The subscription platform has 3,000 films in its catalog, 390 originals, more than 2,100 series and almost 400 documentaries. However, user karmaboy20 has published an image on Reddit with access to the secret codes that allow us to access all the content of the platform.

To perform this "trick", you must avoid using the application and go to https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXX from the web browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc). Once we have that address ready, we will have to replace XXX with the specific code which we want to access and we will have access to the selected subcategory.

Netflix is ​​one of the most successful streaming series platforms. Several analysts have pointed out that this success will increase in the coming weeks due to the recent health crisis caused by the coronavirus. In addition, it has recently incorporated the new Top 10 feature into its application, showing us the 10 most viewed works in the catalog. We can watch the most watched series or movies, too, depending on the region or country.

March 2020 is loaded with news and important releases on Netflix. Works like Princess Mononoke and Chihiro's Journey, from Estudio Ghibli; the sixth season of Vikings; the second season of Kingdom; The third season of Elite or the third of Ozark will arrive this month.