You can not miss this video of the Jonas Brothers recreating a scene of 'Camp Rock'

The Hermanos Jonas They are not stopping lately. A few days ago they released their new music video, 'What A Man Gotta Do', which they star in the company of their respective partners. But in addition to their 'temazos', if there is something we love about our favorite brothers, it is their sense of humor. Over the years they have shown us that they have more than enough of this, especially when they imitated the Kardashian in a video with which we could not stop laughing. Now they do it again, but this time in a 'clip' shared via TikTok that will give you a little nostalgia, because they have recreated one of the scenes of Camp rock, the movie that made them famous back in 2008.

In that movie, the brothers play three members of a band, Connect 3, who go to a music camp during a summer to play as teachers of several aspiring singers. Well, this does not quite seem right to one of them, and they have decided to remember that moment in which the other two try to convince him. Best of all, for this they have put on the wigs that their characters used. Nor could it be missing, of course, the unforgettable scarf Kevin always wore.

Have already passed twelve years since 'Camp Rock' premiered, but the brothers still keep it in mind. In fact, in 2018 Joe confessed via Twitter that he had not yet surpassed this movie. "It's been ten years and I'm still annoyed because we lost," he wrote back then. If you do not remember, what happened was that in the end, despite an incredible performance with Mitchie (Demi Lovato), the jury of the camp where they were spending the summer decided to give the prize to another contestant.