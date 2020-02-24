You can not imagine what cast of the cast of repa Riverdale ’leaves the series

Share it:

Bad news for fans of ‘Riverdale’: Skeet Ulrich , the actor who gives life to Jughead's father, has just announced that he leaves the series.

We feel completely devastated and the fault is not the fact that it is Monday, but all the events that are happening during the last chapters of the Season 4 of ‘Riverdale’. Both in the fictional town and in real life! And, it seemed that the whole drama was served with the supposed death of one of the main characters of the distribution —Tranqui, we are not going to do the ‘spoiler’ if you have not arrived yet – but now we have just received much worse news.

Skeet Ulrich, the actor who plays FP Jones, Sheriff of Riverdale, leader of The Snakes and father of Jughead, has announced that it leaves the series. He has done it through an emotional Instagram post … and you can't imagine how much we will miss the ‘daddy’ of ‘Riverdale’.

‘‘ I don't know how to start thanking everyone for the unwavering support and love you have given me! I appreciate it very much. I may leave Riverdale, but the experience lived in the last four years will never leave my heart.

What we still do not know is how the scriptwriters will fix their march, since he has become a very important character in the cast thanks to the town's Sheriff and his relationship with Betty's mother. We assume you will not have a tragic end, but maybe the supposed outcome of season 4 has something to do. We will continue to report!