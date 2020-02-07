“You calm us down!” The photo of Galilea Montijo that is burning Instagram

This 2019, Galilea Montijo It is closing its social networks with a flourish because, as it happened throughout the year, it does not allow sharing Photographs in which he pulls his side more sensual.

Through your Instagram account, the driver of Today shared a photo where you only saw one blazer blue king that highlights the color of his skin and his long brown hair.

However, what attracted the attention of its more than 7 million followers is the neckline of infarction of the garment, which also showed the turned legs of the 46-year-old from Jalisco.

In its publication, which had almost 20 thousand "likes", Galilee He received dozens of compliments and was asked to stop raising the temperature in social networks :

"What sensuality 😉👌🏻😍😍😍guapisima 🔥 (sic)"; "Tsss DIVINA😻💗 (sic)"; “Preciosaa siempree❤️ (sic)”; "Gali do you calm down please 🙏🏻 you are divinely beautiful (sic)".

It may interest you:

Irina Baeva shows off her sister and wins the heart of the internet

He taught EVERYTHING! While reading the Tarot, Mhoni Vidente neglects and shows “too much” on TV (VIDEO)