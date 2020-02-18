General News

You browse the Royal Family website and you find yourself on a movie site. Yes, it really happened and that's why

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
With all the Royal Family 2020 news that are giving the head a big headache Queen Elizabethwe were missing this now. A very attentive user has noticed that a link from the Royal Family website it referred … to a movie site Chinese. Then the Daily Mail promptly reported the news, although the bug has now been fixed. Yes, you got it right: instead of linking the site of the association sponsored by Prince Harry called Dolen Cymru, that link referred to a Chinese movie site and in particular to a live sex show that is called the same way. BOOM.

We know that at this point you will be laughing a lot and in fact we are also imagining the face of the digital manager who manages the official website of the Royal Family to whom the mishap has been reported, while trying to understand how it was possible that a Copy / Paste of a normal URL like that of a charity has become a link to a movie site.

Windsor Horse Show

Good Job! (but we bet that the Queen is in the dark about all this).

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

The problem is only one: the association and the chinese movie site dolencymru.com they have the same name and even if it would have been enough just a check before going online, the damage was done now. The correct link to the charity website that jointly supports Wales and Lesotho (African country very dear to Prince Harry) is actually waleslesotholink.org: nothing that Google could not have resolved in a moment, in short.

READ:  Iraq Offers Mediation in the crisis between Iran and US

Even if the Queen Elizabeth he will probably never find out, certainly it is not a good time for the monarchy: the farewell of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before, the scandal of Prince Andrea, the announced divorce of Autumn and Peter Phillips are the frame of a periodaccio for the Royal Family. Perhaps, wanting to see the glass half full, this news from the link to the movie site on the Royal Family website is the note of color that was missing from this gray period, isn't it? At least for us, who (unfortunately) are not related to The Queen.

