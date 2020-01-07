You behaved badly? Use the method of Tabata Jalil to conquer Santa Claus

Tabata Jalil a great and consolidated career as a driver has been formed within Come the Joy; where It has been known to win the love of people with their fun way of being and their beauty.

However, on this occasion, the young woman not only stole the heart from the public, but also managed to blush and conquer Santa Claus.

Jalil wore a beautiful and very short blue dress, with the little before the cameras, and blew the imagination of viewers and their followers of Instagram, which is 2.2 million.

The post it already has more than 26 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, in what They flatter both the sexy garment and the beauty of Tabata.

"With such a helper, Santa would like it to be Christmas every day," "Tabatita beautiful," "If I were a saint I would have sat you on my legs," and "I ask Santa for more girls like you as a gift," his fans wrote him.

But it is not the first time the driver visits Santa, one day ago he walked around his office and left him in love with his sexy outfit.

