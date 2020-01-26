“You are the love of my life” Verónica Castro reveals a message from the owner of her heart (VIDEO)

Last year, Veronica Castro was in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ after Yolanda Andrade reveal that he supposedly contracted marriage with her several years ago, and although “The vero"He always denied it, yesterday he spread the message of the true owner of his heart.

Through your Instagram account, the former driver of Bad night no He shared a video with his more than 900 thousand followers to show off the tender message of New Year I send your granddaughter Rafaela.

“Grandma I wish you a happy year before I melt from the heat. Grandma I love you and you are the love of my life, ”said the little daughter of Cristian Castro.

The happy grandmother added in the description of your video, which has about 150 thousand reproductions:

“I love all the creatures in the world, but Rafaela appropriated my ❤️

