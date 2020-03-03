"You are the biggest clown I've ever seen!": Inter president explodes because of the coronavirus crisis

Share it:

The president of Inter Milan, Steven ZhangHe has charged Series A for the management of the coronavirus crisis in the competition, and has qualified its president, Paolo dal Pino, as the "biggest and darkest clown" he has ever seen and accused him of forcing the footballers to play for him making public health "a secondary issue."

"Playing with the calendar and always putting public health as a secondary issue. You're probably the biggest and darkest clown I've ever seen, "he said on the social network Instagram."Yes, I am speaking to you, president of the Paolo dal Pino Lega. I should be ashamed"he added.

Thus, he regretted the management of the last day of Serie A, where the matches that were to be played in northern Italy were first planned behind closed doors and, only 24 hours later, permanently postponed. "24 hours? 48 hours? 7 days? And what else? What is your next step? And now you talk about sportsmanship and fair competition? What if we don't protect our players or coaches and ask them to play for you without stopping?"he said.

Thus, he asked the president of Series A to give his face and assume his "responsibility." "Everyone around the world, no matter if you are fond of Inter or Juve or not a follower at all. Please be careful! This is the most important thing for you, for your family and for our society," he said. .

Last Saturday, Serie A ruled out playing the five games of day 26 that were going to be held behind closed doors, among them Juventus-Inter in Milan, and decided to postpone them to May 13 for the threat of the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.

The 'nerazzurri' already questioned over the weekend the decision, which forces them to tighten a calendar that would be complicated if they were still alive in the Europa League, where they face Getafe in the round of 16, and in the Copa de Italy, which has also been postponed the date of the final to May 20 by the outbreak of COVID-19.

In total, 52 people have died in recent weeks in Italy after contracting the new coronavirus, which has had a special impact in the north of the transalpine country.