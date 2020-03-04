You Are the Beyond announced: the new fantasy-style romantic film

Share it:

Today, a lot of information has emerged about the new films coming straight to Japanese theaters, such as the animated adaptation of the tear-jerking novel Josee, the Tiger and the Fish. Alongside Studio Bones' feature film, a new film is added, You Are the Beyond.

Announced in the morning by the Japanese giant Toho, You Are the Beyond, known at home with the title Kimi wa Kanata, will be directed by the director Yoshinobu Sena (Vampire Holmes) who will even take care of the screenplay and the original subject, for the first time to debut with a film title. The film will be made by the studio Digital Network Animation, a company that has collaborated with companies like Studio Bones is 3HZ.

The film, which will debut in the fall season, tells the story of Mio and Shin, two childhood friends. My proof of feelings for Shin, and although she has never been able to declare herself, she thinks of him constantly. One day, following a discussion between the two, Mio decides to fix it. On his way to Shin, drenched in rain, Mio is the victim of a car accident. Upon awakening, however, he finds himself in a world different from the usual.

