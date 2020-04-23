         "You are the best James Bond!" Quentin Tarantino wanted to direct Pierce Brosnan in a 007 movie

Share it:

Quentin Tarantino He has announced that he will leave the cinema after making ten films and, after the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', we still do not know what his latest feature film will be. With so many projects he has been working on in recent years, and many others with which he has been associated, if he actually retires, it will be sad news.

We are talking about an original and peculiar author, capable not only of creating memorable characters but also of bringing a different and stimulating turn to any story. And surely we will never see Tarantino direct for a franchise, but it would be interesting to see his contribution to some of the most outstanding sagas in cinema. I mean, what would you do with James Bond? Pierce Brosnan has revealed that they wanted to work together on a 007 installment.

Brosnan, who incarnated Bond in four films From 1995 to 2002, he has recounted that he met Tarantino at the stage of 'Kill Bill Vol. 2.' (2004). This is the anecdote:

"He wanted to meet me, so one day I went to Hollywood from the beach and met him at the Four Seasons. I got there at 7 o'clock, I like to be on time. At 7:15, Quentin was not there, he was upstairs with the press. Someone sent me a martini, so I drank a martini, and I waited until 7:30. And I thought: where the hell is he? They apologized to me and I thought: okay, I'll order another martini. "

The actor confesses that he was pretty drunk when Tarantino finally came down to join him, and he started drinking martinis. It was then that they both talked about working together and, apparently, the filmmaker was so enthusiastic about the idea that he created a scandal in the restaurant: "I was hitting the table saying: 'You are the best James Bond, I want to make James Bond"I thought please calm down, but don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down"recalls Brosnan.

It is a pity that we will never see this movie. The one that we can see, although later than expected, is 'No time to die', Daniel Craig's latest installment as 007.