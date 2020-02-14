“You are perfect”: Cynthia Rodríguez boasts her kilometric legs and falls in love with her fans (PHOTO)

Since he left The academy, Cynthia Rodriguez It has opened a path in television and social networks, where it is followed by its beauty and great style when dressing.

It's just his Instagram, the host has two million followers, who follow her faithfully and show her love in each post.

In his last post, also youtuber He wore a beautiful red silk dress, with a large opening, which he exposed his turned and kilometric legs.

The snapshot received more than 57 thousand likes in less than an hour and hundreds of comments in those who flatter the beauty of Cynthia Rodriguez

"You are perfect", "I love you too much", "I love your look", "You are a very sensual woman" and "Everything you wear looks spectacular", he They wrote their fans.

Every Sunday, the girlfriend of Carlos Rivera enchant the entire Mexican public with the spectacular attire he uses to drive The academy.

