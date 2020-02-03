You are not going to believe how much they look like this cast of the ‘Riverdale’ cast and double

Share it:

We disassemble the theory about the death of this character of ‘Riverdale’.

Season 4 of the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is not over yet, but we have a lot of details about the 5.

We have the belief that our double in the world It must be someone we do not know, who lives miles away and with whom we probably would not have had any kind of relationship if the physical similarity were zero, as happened to Ariana Grande or Harry Styles. However, we can also find ourselves in the situation that our ‘Doppelgänger’ Be someone from our own family.

This is just what has happened to one of our favorite characters from the cast of dale Riverdale ’: Charles Melton. The actor, who currently gives life in the series to Archie's friend and ex-girlfriend of Veronica (and Camila Mendes in real life), Reggie, posted an old picture of his grandfather on his Instagram profile and it turns out they are identical! Same features marked, same nose and even same brown hair. Or is this a case of witchcraft worthy of ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina’ – have you seen the ‘crossover moments’ between the two series? – or should we really begin to believe in the theory of doubles.

We have found the double of Charles Melton, protagonist of ‘Riverdale’

‘‘ A photo of my grandfather from 1943 ’’

If Charles Melton had not specified the date of the photo we could perfectly think that it was a snapshot of the ‘Riverdale’ actor in black and white! What would be great to find your double?