“You are more mamey than your husband”: criticize ‘brazotes’ by Kimberly Flores

The singer Edwin Luna and his wife Kimberly Flores They are one of the most controversial couples in the entertainment world and are always on everyone's lips as well as in the sights of the ‘haters’.

On this occasion the couple was criticized for the physical aspect of Kimberly Flores, which sports turned arms as a result of its sessions of exercise.

There are several photos that Kimberly Flores He has shared to show his good condition and figure, but this time his followers They criticized that she even looks more muscular than her husband.

Criticisms skyrocketed when the band's vocalist Trakalosa de Monterrey decided to post in Instagram An image with his wife and their little daughter.

The netizens quickly ignored the message of Edwin Luna and focused on Kimberly Flores, his physical appearance and especially his arms.

In the photo the happy couple posed in front of their traditional Christmas pine; Kimberly Flores He carried his little daughter and that made his arms even more marked.

The post has reached more than reached more than 78 thousand ‘likes’ So far and the comments have been cruel, because they focus on highlighting the "masculine" attributes of Kimberly Flores.

“No, mommy, those arms are very marked, you don't look like a woman anymore. Even your husband looks tilico ”; "No stains look like man's arms"; “It does seem like a man with his‘ brazononones ’put her to work in construction”; "You are more mamey than your husband," were some of the attacks received.

