You are going to want the tattoo that Vanessa Hudgens has made on one side of the chest

For us, lovers of ‘Minimalist tattoos’, our famous favorites are always a source of inspiration. In fact, we usually go through their respective Instagram account (and that of their tattoo artists) in search of ideas to make an appointment as soon as possible. It is in those moments when we realize that we do not have enough centimeters of skin to do everything we like: Selena Gomez's semicolon on the wrist, Kylie Jenner's ankle (although not so much the meaning), Miley Cyrus's almost fifteen hundred, the 'lover' on Hailey Bieber's neck, the one Ashley Benson has in the English …

And, now also, the one who Vanessa Hudgens it's just done in the chest side. In fact, we are very afraid that you will like it too and that it will take you ‘zero point’ to make an appointment at your bedside study to copy it.

Vanessa Hudgens shares her new tattoo on Instagram: a daisy on the side of her chest

We will make it easy for you: If you were looking for a tattoo of a flowerbut let it be minimalist and in an area of ​​the body that is not always visible. Congratulations. You need, JUST, the one that just became actress Vanessa Hudgens.

The actress boasts the procedure and the result along with what we assume is her tattoo artist. Vanessa Hudgens have surrendered to the charms of a slightly inclined sunflower so that it fits perfectly on the side of the chest. And honestly not it may seem sexier to us.