You are destroying yourself, friend; Barbara de Regil presumes she ate six tacos!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexican actress Barbara de RegilIn addition to his work in film, he is also known for being a coach health, who even gives advice for exercise.

A few months ago, the star of the tape Crazy about work She was harshly criticized for pointing out people who eat tacos and drink alcoholic beverages.

All that is self-love, who goes drunk and takes 25 vodkas and then the next day swallows some fried tacos. You are destroying yourself, friend, ”he said through his stories on Instagram.

However, now it seems that Barbara he wanted to destroy himself, at least a little, since he attended the festival of tacos Metate, organized in the Bicentennial Park and where he could even greet Lady Tacos de Canasta.

At the end of the videos, Barbara He admitted that he ate three shepherd tacos, two roast beef and one from the Villamelón taqueria. Although he previously mentioned Lady Tacos de Canasta that he would eat a little sweaty sweat, at least he did not include it in his list.

Some users on social networks wonder what the actress does in such a place.

Others question that Barbara, who claims to promote healthy eating habits, appears promoting a renowned brand of cola, which sponsors the festival.

It may interest you:

Everything is good at home? Barbara de Regil plays as a puppy with her boyfriend and unleashes (VIDEO)

They look alike? She is Valentina, unrecognized daughter of Jorge Salinas (PHOTOS)