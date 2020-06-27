"You are defending a woman puncher": the ugly fight between the Bermúdez Dog and Faitelson after apologies from Renato Ibarra

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The controversy arose after the footballer asked Club América for a second chance after a case of domestic violence. (Photo: Special)

A message from the Ecuadorian soccer player Renato Ibarra in which he asked for a second chance at club América, after having assaulted his pregnant wife in an argument, generated the controversy between two characters of national fame linked to Mexican sport: Enrique "Dog" Bermudez and David Faitelson.

Through his Twitter account, the Dog showed his posture in support of the athlete with a message referring to the case of Renato Ibarra who, he stressed, already he forgave his wife, the America club, was acquitted by law and, in addition to everything, "Condemned by a macho and hypocritical sector".

After publishing the message, the users of the social network made him see his mistakeBecause the criticism Ibarra received were consequence of machismo and violence he exercised in the case of domestic assault against his wife. "In this you are wrong, Enrique (…) Better delete the tweet"Said a netizen.

Ibarra was separated from America in the case of domestic violence against his wife. (Photo: José Pazos / EFE)

Even though later tried to rectify and say that he was against the mistreatment of women and the machismo of those who “exercise it and hypocritically condemn him”, The tweet had already reached David Faitelson, who pointed to both the commentator and the midfielder.

"For me it is clear, Enrique, that you're defending a female puncher. What is not clear to me is if you do because you identify with it or because you were ordered. The truth, I didn't expect much from you either"Wrote the sports analyst for the ESPN network.

In addition to that, Faitelson spoke of a rumor that the apologies and messages around Ibarra are part of a campaign to clean up the footballer's image: "Embarrassing, totally embarrassing if America and the company behind the team decide overlap a female puncher like Renato Ibarra. What kind of message are they sending? ”He asked.

This was the message that started the discussion between both commentators. (Photo: Screenshot)

After the video that Ibarra published on his Twitter account, and even the discussion of the commentators on the platform, the directors of the Águilas del América have not commented in relation to whether will allow athletes to return to the team ranks.

To end his participation in the discussion, José Ramón Fernández's colleague said, sarcastically, who understood the "goldfinches" in the pay of America: they have to eat. But, our society can no longer afford samples of machismo and misogony"

After this post, users of the social network went over Faitelson and they criticized for never having pointed out with the same fierceness that they now criticize Ibarra, the domestic violence that his former partner in Aztec TV, Luis Garcia, exercised on his ex-wife, the actress Kate del Castillo.

(Photo: Special)

"Kate del Castillo has narrated the hell that lived with Luis García, but the friendly press owns the ‘moral ', like David Faitelson, will never attack or point vehemence as he does with Renato Ibarra"Commented one user.

Ibarra's public apologies came three months after the sports institution will separate it after the discussion with his wife at home. For this fact, the Ecuadorian selected for the 2014 World Cup was in informal preventive detention accused of family violence and attempted murder.

However, he was released after his wife, Lucely Chalá, retract the accusations that he had done against him and, furthermore, deny that the footballer had assaulted her.

"Am totally sorry for what happened that day and I want to ask you with all my heart for second opportunity. As you know well and how I have handled myself, on the court I have not been a violent typeIbarra said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

What has become of Renato Ibarra, an American player who was accused of attempted femicide

"He will not be able to deny anything, I have videos of everything": Renato Ibarra's father-in-law recounted the player's alleged assault on his daughter

"I was one of the few who are lucky to be alive": Renato Ibarra's wife recounted the ordeal that he lived with the footballer