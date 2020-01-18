You And Gossip Girl Are Connected

Share it:

Let's start at the beginning of everything: the end of 'Gossip Girl '. Because yes, because to fully understand the series of Netflix, 'You', you have to have lived as your own the entanglements and parties of Selena, Chuck, Dan and company on the Upper East Side and know how the series ends. That is, Queen Cotilla was none other than Dan Humphrey

And, you may wonder, why is all this so important for 'You', the new series starring Penn badgley? Because of the simple fact that soon after you start watching the series you see clear the Joe – Dan, Dan – Joe connection. And we don't say it, but Twitter. A user of this social network has highlighted how 'You' and 'Gossip Girl' could be connected thanks to the actor present in both, who would actually be playing the same character but in two different universes. That is, there is no Dan and Joe, they are both the same person.

According to the post of Ely Fallon, Joe Goldberg, the main character of 'You' Y Dan humprey, the one from 'Gossip Girl' are actually the same person. These are its foundations:

They are book fans

They fall in love / obsess with the typical blonde girl, tall and beautiful.

They know their goal, Beck and Serena , in very similar situations. The first one sees her for the first time in a bookstore and then follows her to a party with her friends and ends up rescuing her from the subway tracks because of her drunkenness and the second, meets Serena on the street and saves her from being run over for a taxi because of his drunkenness.

And last but not least: DIDN'T THE TIME HAVE BEEN BETWEEN BOTH CHARACTERS? Eleven years ago I already had that same wonderful bone structure

