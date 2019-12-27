you already have your online script

Share it:

2020 arrives, and with its arrival the film awards season will begin. One of the films we most hope to see highlighted in these awards is 'Joker', tremendous box office success that we are sure will get the occasional statuette. To ensure that voters consider the film in all possible categories, the study projected it for members of the Academy, in addition to sending copies to critics across the country, being their last step in this campaign towards the Oscars on launch the full script online.

Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the final draft of the script has been released in its entirety for those interested in reading it and comparing it with the final cut of the film. Whoever does it, will undoubtedly find differences between the script and the tape, since some moments of this character (iconic at this point) were improvised on the set by Joaquin Phoenix. You can leave doubts and read it by clicking here.

The film has received four nominations at the Golden Globes earlier this month, in addition to achieving seven nominations at the Critics Choice Awards: Best film, Best actor, Best adapted screenplay, Best photography, Best production design, Best Makeup and Best Soundtrack. The film was also nominated for multiple awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Best Male Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.