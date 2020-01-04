'YOU', all about season 3 of the Netflix series

Share it:

This article contains 'You' spoilers.

Now that the second season of 'You' is officially on Netflix, and that many of us have already seen and enjoyed it (not to mention how much we have suffered), we can start talking about the obvious, its third season. This new installment of the series has not yet been officially confirmed, but it seems that its protagonist, Penn Badgley, he thinks we'll have a new chapter in Joe Goldberg's story, made that recently escaped in an interview with Entertainment Tonight

What is the release date of the third season of 'YOU'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images?



'YOU' SEASON 3, PREMIERE DATE



As we have indicated, it is not yet known 100% if we will have a third season. So far, neither Netflix nor the team behind the program have announced a release date. However, one of the creators of the series, Sera Gamble, has expressed the plans she has for it, which include a third installment.

'YOU' SEASON 3, SYNOPSIS

After hallucinating with the end of the second season and discovering that Love Quinn is the same (or more) buzzed than Joe, it seems that these and their future baby have found peace in a new neighborhood in the purest 'Desperate Women' style.

But Joe is not going to be happy and eat a partridge, Joe already seems to have found a new goal in that new home, a woman to be obsessed with who lives right next to the couple. Well, although it is not official, Twitter is already analyzing who it could be, and everyone is betting that it could be the mother of the protagonist.

'YOU' SEASON 3, DEAL

We all hope that Joe will return as a central character and narrator, but considering how things have remained, we also believe that his new psychopathic girlfriend, Love, will return to be (or murder) at his side.

And it seems that there are chances that the "true" Will (Robin Lord Taylor) can return in the third season, especially considering that this is one of Joe's only friends. As for Love's friends, Lucy (Marielle Scott), Sunrise (Melanie Field) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett), they are still alive, so they could be potential victims of the couple in the future.

And let's not forget Ellie Alves (Jenna Ortega), who could also return to avenge her sister's death at the hands of Love.

'YOU' SEASON 3, IMAGES

Time to time.

'YOU' SEASON 3, TRAILER

So far no official trailer has seen the light. Let's be patient.

'YOU' SEASON 3, POSTER

Nor have we been able to see any official poster of this third season of the series.