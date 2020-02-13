You 2 Could Have Had A Different End

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The obsessive spy who is Joe Goldberg, the protagonist of the series of Netflix 'You' still has a lot to tell. However, while we are waiting for news of the third season of the successful fiction, we will look back towards the outcome of the second season, which could have been different if the script of the book on which it is based had been followed the Serie.

In this last installment, which surely you have already devoured, we saw how Joe moved to Los Angeles escaping from his ex-girlfriend and encountering a new object of desire that surely continues to give us a lot of play in the third season: Love quinn. Well, although the psycho couple ended up happily waiting for their first child, some fans have pointed out how different It would have been the way to reach this outcome of the second season if the original source had been followed.

Because the story of the small screen is based on a book entitled 'Hidden Bodies' by Caroline Kepnes, where what is told is that Forty goes on a spree to Las Vegas, which makes Joe go back on his quest, supposedly to keep his Love happy. However, your plan is to go there and load to the annoying brother who is beginning to investigate more of the account in his past. He finds it, drugs it and takes it to a motel in the middle of the desert where it drowns it in a hot spring. However, although Joe thinks that his plan has gone perfectly, it has not been so, because poor Forty is still alive and manages to finish in a Los Angeles hospital. Discovered the cake, the brother decides to return where, instead of warning Love of the murderous tendencies of his beloved, he will agree with Joe that his secret will be safe as long as he continues writing successful scripts for Forty. But it won't be like that. The wayward brother will not be able to reach the destination, because go dead in a car accident on his way back. Twisted, right?

It is true that in one way or another the end for Forty has come both on the small screen and in the book; However, in this second story Love would have been completely excluded from the death of his brother, with the possible connotations that having seen the shot received to his brother may have in the third season. And well, Joe would have in his head a new name to add to his list of murders.