Yoshinori Kitase wants Final Fantasy VII Remake to feel "like something new"

All indications suggest that we could soon enjoy a demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the most anticipated games of all this year 2020 that has just begun, or the most anticipated in Japan, specifically. There have been several occasions when the team of Square enix in charge of the game, with Tetsuya Nomura in the role of director and Yoshinori Kitas in the role of producer, they have talked about how difficult it is to bring a classic of this caliber back, and that both the fans of the original and the fans like it new players On this occasion, Kitase has done it again, ensuring that above all, they want it to feel "like something new."

A remake to everyone's taste

"When we made the first game, we had total freedom. We could do what we wanted," begins by explaining Kitase. "On this second occasion there are many fans of the first game. We have to give them some extent of the same, which is good but very difficult. During the last 20 years, people have created an image of what it is, for example , Cloud, and this image of Final Fantasy VII and his characters are very concrete, so when we make this remake we think for ourselves if it would be good to make a new Cloud. Are people going to think that this is not Cloud? Or will they be receptive? It has been interesting to imagine all that. "

However, that difficulty lies in the balance between doing something at once respectful of the original work but at the same time, it feels like a new game. "I think we all want to do something new, and it is wonderful to have a game that you have worked on and that is so dear to so many people," says Kitase. "Even when we were traveling to promote Final Fantasy XIII, people asked us about this remake. At this point, the graphics are very old, and I want people to be able to see it as something new. I want people to experience it from a point cool view. "

"For example, Star Wars: Episode IV it was very special for me, and at the time it had some impressive special effects, "Kitase continues." But for the kids my son's age, it seems as if they had taken a lot of toys and made a movie with it. I think if someone plays the original Final Fantasy VII they can have fun, but visually the feeling will be similar. "

Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive on March 3 at Playstation 4, console in which it will be exclusive for one year.

