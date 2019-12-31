Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for free on Epic Games Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was expected that the final bequest of the "12 days, 12 games" promotion of Epic Games Store It was colossal. But the truth is that it was difficult to expect something as big as the gift they give us today from the land. Basically, they give us the opportunity to get one of the great games of 2019 for free. We are talking about Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

And best of all, Epic has no intention of stop giving away games in the next few days. In fact, judging by the silhouettes that appear on the typical "coming soon" web page, tomorrow we could have another pair of free games.

Of course, by the dates that appear (from January 1 to the 9th of the same month), it would already be the weekly. Even so, it is striking that there could be two, when only one had recently been given again. In any case, remember that to get the Yooka for free, you only need a store account. And it is something you can do in a moment and even from your own browser or mobile.

Speaking of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair himself, keep in mind that it is a new platform adventure created by some of the main creative talents behind the "Donkey Kong Country" saga. Therefore, you have a 2.5D platform in front, where each level offers a classic development but with some depth.

And all without forgetting the Superworld, which is in 3D and is like a game in itself. The superworld is not only a center for jumping from one level to another, but it provides an independent experience, with lots of exploration and puzzles. Full of collectibles and with a playability in the style of the most classic Zelda.

Source: Epic Games Store