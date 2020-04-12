Entertainment

Yondu actor in Guardians of the Galaxy wants to return to UCM as another character

April 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
He Marvel Cinematic Universe It has sometimes allowed us to see the same face in different roles. It happened with Chris Evans in Captain America and The Fantastic 4 and with Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2 and the Avengers saga. This time, Michael Rooker, Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, wants to be added to this list.

In the last episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the actor Michael Rooker, known for his role in series like The Walking Dead or for being Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy, he spoke about his desire to return to the UCM, although he does not want Yondu to revive.

"No way, I'm dead. I'm dead. My character is dead," Rooker said bluntly. "I would play another, I wouldn't mind. I would play someone else, but why would I want to play [again] Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful [farewell], the most incredible thing you could wish for in Marvel's cinematic history. OMG, Dude, why do you want to mess that up by bringing the character back now? I'm with Gunn. There are consequences when you die, you're supposed to stay dead. Why the hell are you coming back? Why are they bringing all these idiots back? Give me a break. Go on, make another movie. "

Yondu played an important role in the Guardians of the Galaxy story. It was the boss of the Ravagers, the company of space pirates that kidnap Peter Quill from Earth and raise him as if he were one of their own. The character evolved throughout the films, going from villain to ally who would end up sacrificing his life for Quill's in the second installment of the franchise.

James Gunn He has always been adamant about Yondu's return, even though fans have voiced their discontent at the character's death. Now, the director seems to have his sights set on Rocket, as he has recently stated that he will be a key character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

