Yolanda Andrade's relationship with former Academy participant revealed

January 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Yolanda Andrade returns to talk about, and is that again an affair with a former participant of the Academy is linked.

This is Melissa Barrera, whom she met in 2015 when she was having a bad time in her career and the conductor and also decided to support her in her musical career, allegedly in exchange for her accepting to be his girlfriend.

It was then that Yolanda began to promote it within the entertainment world so that it would be known, however all the plans fell apart when the former participant began to have a sentimental relationship with the drummer of her band.

When Yolanda realized the deception, it would take away her support and Melissa decided to move to the United States to start a career on her own, where she currently works on it and drives her new stage as a singer.

