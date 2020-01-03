Yolanda Andrade receives special “gift” of birthday from Pope Francis

On his 48th birthday, Yolanda Andrade received a very special "gift" nothing more and nothing less than Pope Francisco.

The controversial conductor presumed, in her gutter of Instagram, “the implored apostolic blessing” that His Holiness Francisco He granted him “from the heart”, on the occasion of his birthday, which he celebrated on December 28.

"His Holiness Francis gives the implored apostolic blessing to Yolanda Andrade Gómez from his heart and invokes, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, abundant divine graces," says parchment that Andrade received.

For her part, the birthday girl wrote to father who will share the blessings with his beloved Mexico. ”

According to the official portal of the Vatican, this scroll can be requested from the Apostolic Limosneria for a cost of between 13 and 25 euros, depending on the design. This can be ordered for special occasions such as baptism, marriage, marriage anniversary or birthday.

