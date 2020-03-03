Yolanda Andrade challenges Pati Chapoy to talk about Gloria Trevi

Share it:

Yolanda Andrade is one of the women of the show that does not leave anyone, proof of this was when a group of reporters among them a member of Tv Azteca, they asked her once more about the matter of Verónica Castro with whom she was romantically related .

After the question, the driver reminded the reporter that Pati Chapoy once said that she was disappointed by what she said about Veronica, so the Sinaloense replied by saying that she would talk about the controversial legal case she faces with Gloria Trevi.

"My question would then be Mrs. Pati Chapoy, and I am also disappointed in the case of Gloria Trevi, to take out Gloria Trevi, Pati Chapoy tell her, she said after Mrs. Olga Breeskin's interview, from here to here it is the same... "said Yolanda.

Recall that Pati Chapoy has several years who does not speak or touch on the subject in relation to Gloria Trevi with whom she faces a lawsuit related to the controversial case of the Trevi-Andrade clan which took the singer to jail for several years.

As if that were not long ago, a bomb broke out when it became known that the journalist Claudia de Icaza revealed that Sergio Andrade let her know that Pati Chapoy maintained a supposed relationship with him several years ago starting a new controversy.