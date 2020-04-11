Yolanda Andrade and Julio César Chávez ask Sinaloa to stay home

Share it:

Distinguished Sinaloan personalities make a special call to all their countrymen to stay at home, as the health authorities have asked for, as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). "My dear Sinaloa, this message goes to you with great love," said television host Yolanda Andrade.

To all my Sinaloan family, I ask you to please stay home!

For his part, boxing champion Julio César Chávez stated in a video that was published on social networks, "Please pay attention, we are one of the states most infected by the Coronavirus, please pay attention to the authorities, do not leave your houses, take care please ".

The video is accompanied by "El Sinaloense", "countrymen, this song unites us and thus united, it will be the only way out of this," said the singer and host Marilé.

Vanessa Arias, also a television host and originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa commented: "I am concerned about the situation that is being experienced right now because of the Coronavirus. people they love, whom they want to see healthy and strong. "

Yolanda Andrade highlighted:

Stay home please !, for you, for me and for all the people we love.

According to the information offered by the Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, Efrén Encinas Torres, currently there are 180 confirmed active cases in the entire entity and 445 suspects.

