Yolanda Andrade and her years of fame in Mexican soap operas

Yolanda Andrade, actress and host originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, in her beginnings in the entertainment world, starred in soap operas like Las secretas intenciones years ago, but decided to abandon acting and opted for driving.

Yolanda Andrade, who has excelled as a host on shows like Mojoe, alongside Montserrat Oliver, embarked on a successful career in the show in the early '90s and had a chance to act, starringly, but decided not to do it anymore.

Between 1991 and 1997, Yolanda was one of the most viewed actresses on the small screen in Mexico, and through her performance in other soap operas such as Family Portrait and Other Feelings, she was seen in many countries.

Yolanda's acting career was going well, but suddenly she didn't want to act anymore. He decided to head for the world of driving.

In 1991 he received his first great opportunity to act in Yo no creo en los hombres, produced by Lucy Orozco, where he shared work with Gabriela Roel and Alfredo Adame, its protagonists.









Nobody's children, soap opera starring Alpha, Ramón Abascal and her, would mark her farewell to the soap operas in 1997.

Yolanda got to work on television alongside important acting figures such as Helena Rojo, Diana Bracho, Aarón Hernán and Ana Bertha Lepe.

The famous Sinaloan intervened in total seven Mexican soap operas, productions of Televisa.

