YOKOIPRO: from GameStopZing the first gaming fashion brand between eSports, performance and style

GameStopZing, a leading company in Italy in the distribution of video games and pop culture merchandising, has believed in the project, made of passion and competence, but above all of careful study of the behavior and postures of gamers, to present to its over 4 million customers (and not only) the first collection of the YOKOI PRO brand.

The beating heart of the initiative is the YOKOIPRO philosophy, The controller is YOU, thanks to which not a simple item of clothing has been created but a new concept of gaming that uses an ultra-contemporary collection concept, designed by Dutch designers of strong caliber in the high-street segment. The strong fashion connotation of YOKOIPRO is combined with its main mission, to provide gamers with high-performance garments in line with their culture. A revolutionary brand, born from gamers for gamers, which is aimed at an explosive and increasingly crucial world, made of passion, faith, myths and competitive spirit, making available a cult and unique collection in terms of research and vision.

GameStopZing could only be the partner of this project, with the common goal of offering the ever-growing audience of gamers an immersive experience in the game at 360 degrees and continue the challenge for an increasingly qualitative service, attentive to details and care. of your client. The collection was created by transferring on paper the personality, ambition and desire for challenge that characterize gaming lovers, from the enthusiast to the most demanding gamer, with a particular eye to the environment: all the garments, in fact, were made with 100% certified sustainable material, with zero impact, as a response to the growing attention to the environment that we owe to our planet.

The first capsule collection consists of four garments and two accessories including the T-Shirt Sublime Tee e Core Tee that mix black and vibrant yellow, perfectly engineered to push performance to the max and dominate the game, beautiful armor with flat seams to limit friction, produced in absorbent and breathable climate fabric to avoid sudden changes in temperature and drops in concentration. Heart of the collection la felpa Vision Hoody with an over hood to limit sound and light disturbance and generate a visual cone focused on the screen, equipped with an ergonomic construction with large side pockets, elbow and wrist padding in a compression satin, to support the areas most stressed by the game. The thumb opening ensures perfect grip on the controller to push your performance to the max. THE Glide Jogger are the sweat pants not yet invented, with front pockets and fabric patches on the legs to support the elbows during gaming. Two accessories complete the proposal, a multi-function neck warmer mask and maxi arm gloves for an absolute grip on the controller.

YOKOIPRO makes use of the collaboration of the Nove25 jewelery brand which has created a silver ring dedicated to the project, a true symbol of belonging, an exclusive jewel that contains a code to enter a secret room, get access to special content, meet professional gamers and designers. GameStopZing thus presents the brand that opens a new scenario both for the technical and sports clothing sector, and for the future of fashion trends, never as today dictated by Generation Z, by its costumes and its social and value canons, to within which gaming rises to a role that we would define fideistic. The first YOKOIPRO collection is available exclusively from GameStopZing from 14 September 2020, on a selection of 6 flagships but can also be comfortably at home through the GameStop website.