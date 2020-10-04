Yoko Littner di Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann in un cosplay sexy

Remember Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann? Aired in the 2000s on Italian TVs with the title of Breaking the Skies Gurren Lagann, is an anime mecha set in a post apocalyptic future. Composing a trio with the two orphans Kamina and Simon was the attractive Yoko Littner, a red-haired girl who made fans fall in love.

After all, the girl showed up with only a black and red bikini plus a black and cropped shorts with a white belt, so she was natural that she became one of the sexiest female figures of the landscape of time. This also allowed us to replicate the protagonist of Breaking the Skies Gurren Lagann with great simplicity, and for this reason, over time, many cosplay on Yoko Littner have been produced.

Even kobaebeefboo, an American model dedicated to cosplaying various characters from anime, movies and TV series, has decided to show herself in the role of the character with a set of photos that you can find below. Her Yoko Littner is reproduced down to the last detail, complete with a sensual charge.

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is a TV series produced by Gainax and co-produced by Aniplex, which aired in Japan on TV Tokyo from 1 April 2007 for 27 weeks.