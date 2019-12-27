Yo-Kai Watch, new game coming soon: the official announcement from Level-5!

Share it:

The Yo-Kai Watch series is about to welcome a new videogame project inside: the official announcement came directly from the top Level-5.

To share the news with the general public was Akihiro Hino, President and CEO of the software house, through a twitter posted on the pages of your official Twitter account. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the Tweet welcomes a first inside screenshots dedicated to mysterious new themed project Yo-Kai Watch, still without an official title. In chirping, the Level-5 executive specifies that the game will have a "new type of system": What's new for IP?

According to what reported by Gematsu, moreover, the new game of Yo-Kai Watch should be inspired by the anime "Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Encounter with N", also currently under construction. To date, the software house has not shared further information on the project: in addition to the title, the reference hardware platforms and the launch window for this new Yo-Kai remain unknown Watch.

Waiting for more details, we recall that Level-5 has confirmed during the summer that Yo-Kai Watch 4 will arrive in the West. On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2019, it was also revealed that the game will also arrive on PlayStation 4, marking the debut of the videogame series of Yo-Kai Watch on Sony console.