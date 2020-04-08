Entertainment

Yet another delay for Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song due to Covid-19

April 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
In just a few days, Japan has also started to take highly restrictive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, starting with the declaration of the state of emergency. Inevitably, many animated series productions have had to run for cover to face the impending hardships.

With the measures enacted by Premier Shinzo Abe, which limits the opening of workplaces only to goods related to "basic necessities", the animation industry has started to collapse on itself, also due to the problems that have plagued it for many years. Already yesterday, in fact, both OreGairu 3 and No Guns Life have been postponed, but already more titles are being added.

With a release released on its official channels, the study Ufotable announced that Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song it is officially postponed until a later date. The latest film in the theatrical trilogy had already been postponed twice since the date originally set, March 26th. After an initial postponement on March 28 and following April 28, the feature is currently without a fixed date. Aniplex however, he warned that he will reveal more information on the official website as soon as they are available.

In this regard, we will obviously keep you updated if further slips of other animated productions are announced. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the situation that has arisen? Let us know with a comment below.

