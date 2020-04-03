Yes, you have seen "Gossip Girl"

Share it:

If there is a series that has marked us we have to confess that it was 'Friends'. Because we have felt so identified with her characters and we have fought so much with her that we can only be very very fans. What's more, we like it so much that just writing about it makes us nervous thinking that the return of 'Friends' has been delayed by the coronavirus. And if there is a second series that is also part of our life has been 'Gossip Girl', already on another level, although it also hooked us very much. And we are also waiting like crazy for his 'reboot'.

This Thursday, when precisely when we have learned that Leighton Meester, one of the main protagonists of 'Gossip Girl', is pregnant with her second child along with her husband Adam Brody, she has also revealed some unknowns around the series that has remained in the air for years between speculations: Have you seen "Gossip Girl" Ryan Reynolds? We say this because the actor had kept "a secret" if he had ever seen the fiction that brought his wife to fame, Blake Lively. We already know the answer: yes.

It was something absolutely unexpected, because until now Ryan had played with everyone when it came to discovering whether or not he had seen the 'gossip queen' and Co., and the answer was given to a fan on Twitter who asked him if had seen the series. The answer is what is expected of the actor: "I didn't see it. I drank it with my eyes".

What Ryan Reynolds does not clarify is if he saw the series a few years ago when it was broadcast, before he married to catch up on the fiction that made Blake Lively a world star or if he has taken advantage of the quarantine at home to catch up and watch , finally, "Gossip Girl". In any case, it does not matter, the result is shared: he is a fan of the series. One more.

