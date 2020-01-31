“Yes, the wedding will be done but not with me”: Bride tells the organizer that her boyfriend will marry, with his sister!

Share it:

Be a wedding planner (wedding planner) is not easy, but ask this professional who wanted to share the worst experience that has hitherto touched on the work.

Through his Twitter account, user José Padrón said that a bride contacted him to help him organize his wedding in San Miguel de Allende.

Padrón has a thread in this social network, which was agreed so that the wedding, which had been postponed several times, was held in March 2020. The couple had already been dating for 6 years …

"Come out, see you in the month of spring. He called me today … Tragedy! ”

First I greet myself, kind in excess, I thought I needed something with the florist or change of date or headquarters, none of that, I take a breath and he says: -I was calling to let you know that I am not going to get married- anumaaa, or fart, I return half the down payment, I thought. -but, if there is going to be a wedding- he tells me pic.twitter.com/1NBPW32UZL – José Padrón (@ Jaap99) December 21, 2019

How?!

Padrón continues his story on Twitter, revealing that although she; who do I call "Froot loops“, He would not marry anymore, his family agreed that they would not waste everything that had already been spent, so his sister, whom we will call“Zucaritas“It is who will marry on the date that was already planned.

N: – I pass your data and these days he calls you-

I thought that the call was going to end there, the net did not want to dig because it was very bad, but the asshole of me had to open his snout

me: what's your sister's name? – José Padrón (@ Jaap99) December 21, 2019

What happened?

The wedding planner He continues with his terrible experience on Twitter, telling how everything happened … Sister (Zucaritas) and his sister's fiance (All bran) … They had a relationship!

And the worst thing is that, as a result of that relationship …Zucaritas she got pregnant! How do you read it! So the wedding will take place … Just enter Zucaritas Y All Bran!

You can already imagine how shattered it is Froot Loops (which of course will not attend his sister's wedding).

froot loops is shocked, I think that he has acted with excess of sensibility and a lucidity caused by the shock of the news – Antonio is already paid, I do not want to cancel anything because it is not worth it, take advantage of it, my family (kellogs hahaha) You know, I hope – José Padrón (@ Jaap99) December 21, 2019

The experience shared by Padrón became a trend on Twitter last night, December 21, and that is that the story seems to have come out of a horror story.

The wedding planner he finished the thread of the incredible story with a blunt message to Zucaritas Y All bran:

Everything goes as planned, she will call you, you do not know anything please, be as kind and attentive as you are, I will not go to San Miguel, she will tell you what will happen, thank you – we say goodbye and hang up . I do not know what to think. – José Padrón (@ Jaap99) December 21, 2019

