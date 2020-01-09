TV Shows

“Yes, the wedding will be done but not with me”: Bride advises the organizer that her boyfriend will marry, with his sister!

January 9, 2020
Garry
3 Min Read
Be a wedding planner (wedding planner) is not easy, but, ask this professional who wanted to share the worst experience that has hitherto touched him in the work.

Through his Twitter account, user José Padrón said that a bride contacted him to help him organize his wedding in San Miguel de Allende.

Padrón has a thread in this social network, which was agreed so that the wedding, which had been postponed several times, was carried out in March 2020. The couple had already been dating for 6 years …

"Come out, see you in the month of spring. He called me today … Tragedy! ”

How?!

Padrón continues his story on Twitter, revealing that although she; who do I call "Froot loops“, He would not marry anymore, his family agreed that they would not waste everything that had already been spent, so his sister, whom we will call“Zucaritas“It is who will marry on the date that was already planned.

What happened?

The wedding planner He continues with his terrible experience on Twitter, telling how everything happened … Sister (Zucaritas) and his sister's fiance (All bran) … They had a relationship!

And the worst thing is that, product of that relationship …Zucaritas she got pregnant! How do you read it! So the wedding will take place … Just enter Zucaritas Y All Bran!

You can already imagine how shattered it is Froot Loops (which of course will not attend his sister's wedding).

The experience shared by Padrón became a trend on Twitter last night, December 21, and the story seems to have come out of a horror story.

The wedding planner ended the thread of the incredible story with a blunt message to Zucaritas Y All bran:

