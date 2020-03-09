Yes, the rumors of reconciliation were true: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The ET news portal states that, according to a close source, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have resumed their relationship.

The stars already knew that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were coming back.

After two years of relationship and an adorable daughter in common – 'La Chubascos' for Twitter users –Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They broke their relationship last October. A news that left us all hallucinated, especially since apparently there were third parties involved in all this (it was speculated that she had returned with Tyga). However, we always had the certainty that they would end up resuming their courtship sooner or later, and we were not mistaken. Rumors about its possible reconciliation They started ringing several weeks ago and finally the news has been confirmed: Yes, they are together again.



According to ET news portal, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They are officially a couple again. A close source said that they have always loved each other very much, but they needed to take a break from their own and focus on their respective professional commitments. Yes, although things remain complicated, they now feel better able to face it better and are very happy to be back together And we couldn't be happy for them anymore. Let's see, this was actually written in the stars. When we asked Margarita Moon about this issue, she had it very clear: they are made for each other! How much reason was in his words.

Although none has yet spoken about it (surely Kylie tells us on Instagram in a very short time), they had already given us some other clues in recent weeks. Without going any further, the businesswoman recently published three suspects 'stories' with photos of the two together, snapshots that accompanied the phrase "It´s a mood".

In case this wasn't relevant enough, we know they were spending a lot of time together lately. First, they went on a trip with Stormi to Disney World, we assume that in an attempt to normalize the situation for the little girl. Then we saw them together at the post Oscar party and there we saw that they were about to reconcile.

Well, it has been!