Yes, the new edition of Akira can be read from right to left

A few days ago Planet Manga announced the release of a new edition of Akira, the historic comic strip of the master Katsuhiro Otomo which, in the late 80s, pioneered the spread of manga in the west together with Dragon Ball is Sailor Moon. Today, the same publishing house has revealed a very important detail that will make many fans happy.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, it has been confirmed that the new edition it will be read from right to left, in pure Japanese style. With the previous editions, the publishers opted for a "western" reinterpretation of the manga, aimed at making the product more usable for the masses, but at the same time choosing to distance themselves a lot from the Japanese style so appreciated by many.

Currently Planet Manga has not confirmed the number of volumes, price and release date of this fifth reprint. On Amazon, Volume 1 is already pre-orderable for 22 euros and the marked debut date is for June 1, 2020. Obviously we advise you to wait for an official announcement by the publisher, given that the date and price will most likely vary in the months to follow.

Akira therefore returns in great dust, this time with a garment certainly more appreciated by the proponents of Japanese entertainment. The series continues to be very famous all over the world and it is certainly no surprise that the sub-label of Panini Comics want to close the circle with a version as faithful as possible to the original.